Route 663 (King Street) Intersection to be Restricted Weekdays for Sidewalk and Curb Replacement in Pottstown Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Weekday lane closures are scheduled at the Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street Intersection in Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County, on Thursday, October 21, through Friday, November 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for sidewalk and curb replacement under the project to replace the Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Route 663 (King Street) remains closed between Manatawny Street and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) through spring 2022 for bridge replacement. Motorists will continue to use Manatawny Street, High Street, Hanover Street, Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) and Route 100 (Pottstown Pike).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

Pedestrians will continue to be detoured over Manatawny Street, High Street and through the Borough of Pottstown.

The scope of work on this project includes enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider sidewalks on both sides of the bridge; and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting is also being added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry, PA is the general contractor on the $4.2 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #