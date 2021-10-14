Governor Abbott, TDHCA: Texas Rent Relief Program First In Nation To Provide $1 Billion In Assistance

October 14, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) today announced that the Texas Rent Relief Program has distributed more than $1 billion in rental and utility assistance to more than 174,000 Texas households, with another $52 million already committed to being paid. Texas is the first state to distribute $1 billion in rent relief funds and has more than $900 million remaining. Since the program launched in mid-February, Texas has served more households and provided more relief funds than any other state, while reaching 95% of its counties. "The Texas Rent Relief Program continues to provide an invaluable lifeline to Texans in need of assistance on their rent and utilities," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is committed to helping households who have experienced significant financial strains as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to be the first in the nation to achieve this billion dollar milestone." "The Texas Rent Relief program has reached a major milestone, one that wouldn’t be possible without our partners, community and team members working together to assist Texans in need,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. “Crossing the $1 billion mark shows we were able to address a great and pressing need that is still present here in our state, but it’s important we continue to work vigorously to get help out as quickly as possible.” Texans can apply for the program by calling 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368) or submitting it online at TexasRentRelief.com. The call center is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. To qualify, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income as well as meet other criteria. Landlords are encouraged to apply on behalf of tenants, who must co-sign the application.

By the numbers: