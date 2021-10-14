Governor Hochul Announces Additional SNAP Food Assistance Governor Hochul Announces $230 Million in Additional Food Assistance for New Yorkers in October Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in... Learn more about…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP - including those already at the maximum level of benefits - will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, which will result in an infusion of about $230 million in federal funding into the state's economy.

"During this unprecedented time as we continue to battle a public health crisis, we need to make sure every New Yorker does not have to experience hunger and food insecurity," Governor Hochul said. "By supporting food benefits during this difficult time, we are helping to ensure that everyone in this state gets a much-needed helping hand so they can make ends meet, support themselves and their families, and be successful."

The emergency assistance supplement will be provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP - a federally-funded program administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits post starting this week, extending through Oct. 21 Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Oct. 18 and the end of the month.

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients' existing Electronic Benefit Transfer account and can be accessed with their existing EBT card. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will be automatically carried over to the following month.

Struggling New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life. As of August 2021, there were more than 2.79 million SNAP recipients throughout the state.

Every dollar invested in food benefits can generate up to $1.54 in economic activity, according to a federal study quantifying the impact of SNAP on the U.S. economy. The study also found that an additional $1 billion invested in new SNAP benefits could support roughly 13,560 jobs nationwide.

OTDA Executive Deputy Commissioner Barbara Guinn said, "In addition to bringing much-needed relief to food-insecure families and individuals throughout the state, these added benefits are providing a welcome boost to our local retailers. We will continue to work with Governor Hochul and the federal government to ensure these benefits continue to help New Yorkers during this time of need."

For more information on the emergency supplemental SNAP benefits, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit otda.ny.gov/SNAP-COVID-19. New Yorkers can check their eligibility for SNAP and apply online by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.