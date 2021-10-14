FREE Online EXPO: Lifelong Learning + Creativity = 2 Keys to Youthful Aging, Nov 13 by SCALL

Register Today! FREE Online Lifelong Learning EXPO, Nov 13, 2021 Explore Creativity Together!

In celebration of Lifelong Learning Month, SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL) to host 2nd annual FREE Virtual EXPO on Nov 13 from 9am-11am ET.

I attended the Saturday SCALL virtual program last year. The varied program was enjoyable & informational. Thank you so much & hope there will be more such programs in the future.” — Sharon Seager

SARASOTA, FL, US, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL) Announces FREE Virtual EXPO: Lifelong Learning + Creativity — 2 Keys to Youthful Aging, Nov 13

In celebration of November Lifelong Learning Month, SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL) will host their 2nd annual FREE Virtual EXPO: Lifelong Learning + Creativity — 2 Keys to Youthful Aging. The online event will be held on Saturday, November 13 from 9am - 11am ET.

Attendees will discover how to ignite their creativity to stay mentally young and engaged. Creativity is not just about being an artist or designer, it is about being open to new ideas, thinking differently and expanding your mind.

Presentations will be offered by experts including:

* Keynote by Dr. Larry Thompson, President of Ringling College of Art and Design. “If I could tell the world one thing, it would be that Creativity is the driving force of our future. We all have a creative passion within, so be sure to nurture yours!”

* How to boost your brain power to help stave off Dementia & Alzheimers, Dan Steininger, Author, Moving Mountains Every Day

* Introduction to Improv - Discover the freedom of spontaneity and prepare to laugh with Will Luera, Director of Improvisation, Florida Studio Theatre.

Learn more and register for the Free EXPO: https://bit.ly/EXPO-SCALL-PR

Additional Program Highlights:

• Learn more from showcases by Mote Marine, OLLI & Senior Friendship Center

• Unleash your creativity -- Interactive Session & Free downloadable workbook

* And a lot more!

Participants will be automatically entered to win Free classes and fabulous giveaways.

NOVEMBER LIFELONG LEARNING MONTH – SPECIAL DISCOUNTS

November has been designated Lifelong Learning Month by official proclamation by the Sarasota and Manatee counties and City of Sarasota commissioners.

In support of Lifelong Learning Month, Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design will offer visitors age 55+ a special discount on general admission to the Museum for the entire month of November. During SCALL’s virtual event, there will be an opportunity to win other prizes from the Museum as well, so don’t miss out!

For sponsorship opportunities or questions, email robyn@SunCoastLifelongLearning.org

Sponsored by Scene Magazine | WEDU | Iberia Bank

Contact: media@RobynLevin.com

About SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning (SCALL):

SunCoast Alliance for Lifelong Learning’s (SCALL) mission is to stimulate greater interest, appreciation, and support for personal growth and enrichment opportunities available through present lifelong learning organizations in the Florida communities of Sarasota and Manatee Counties

