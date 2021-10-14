Renewable (Sustainable) Aviation Fuel Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 13,789.4 Million by 2026, at 67.2% CAGR, Globally: Facts & Factors

[215+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 67 Million in 2020 to reach USD 13,789.4 Million by 2026, at 67.2% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Neste, Gevo, World Energy, Eni, SkyNRG, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Velocys, Aemetic, Inc., Red Biofuels and Others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Renewable Aviation Fuel Market By Technology (Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA- SPK), Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK), Synthetic Iso-Paraffin From Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP), Alcohol To Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK), & Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)), By Type (Biofuel, Hydrogen Fuel, & Power To Liquid Fuel), By Blending Capacity (Below 30%, 30% to 50%, & Above 50%), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market size & share expected to reach to USD 13,789.4 Million by 2026 from USD 67 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Overview

Aviation biofuel or bio-jet fuel or bio aviation fuel (BAF) is a biofuel that has the ability to power aircraft and is often quoted as a sustainable aviation fuel format (SAF). These kinds of fuels are often considered to be a form of reducing carbon footprint across the globe and the latter are amongst the most used aerospace fuel as they are used within the range of environmental impacts for aviation. SAFs are often used for decarbonizing medium and long-haul air travel that generate the most emissions and further help in increasing the shelf life of the aircraft.

Industry Major Market Players

Neste

Gevo

World Energy

Eni

SkyNRG

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Velocys

Aemetic Inc.

Red Biofuels

SG Preston Company

Sundrop Fuels Inc.

Hypoint Inc.

ZeroAvia Inc.

Total S.A.

Swedish Biofuels AB

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Renewable Aviation Fuel Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Renewable Aviation Fuel Market?

What are the top companies operative in Renewable Aviation Fuel Market?

What segments are covered in Renewable Aviation Fuel Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Renewable Aviation Fuel Market?

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Growth Factors

The global renewable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at an accelerated pace during the advent of the forecast owing to rising demand to decrease carbon footprints in order to achieve a sustainable environment coupled with increasingly stringent government regulations across the globe to name a few. Additionally, the rising number of by-products in the sector of sustainable aviation fuel such as e-fuels, synthetic fuels, green jet fuels, bio-jet fuels, and hydrogen fuels is expected to increase the consumer base for the global renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising awareness among users availing socio and economic benefits coupled with increasing air travel is expected to increase the footprint of the global renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

The rising number of fleets of the major key players in the aerospace sector coupled with the ability to increase the life of aircraft upon intended usage will open new revenue opportunities for the global renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period. Increasing investment coupled with rising demand for renewable energy sources is expected to boost the global renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period. However, inadequate availability of feedstock measures coupled with a lesser number of refineries is expected to hamper the growth of the global renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 67 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 13,789.4 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 67.2% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Neste, Gevo, World Energy, Eni, SkyNRG, Fulcrum BioEnergy, Velocys, Aemetic, Inc., Red Biofuels, and Others. Segments Covered Technology, Type, Blending Capacity, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Segmentation

The global renewable aviation fuel market is segmented into technology, type, blending capacity, and regions.

On the basis of technology, the global renewable aviation fuel market is divided into hydro processed fatty acid esters and fatty acids – synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA- SPK), fischer tropsch synthetic paraffinic kerosene (FT-SPK), synthetic iso-paraffin from fermented hydro processed sugar (HFS-SIP), alcohol to jet SPK (ATJ-SPK) and catalytic hydrothermolysis jet (CHJ). The segment pertaining to FT-SPK is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising number of varieties of fuel with different feedstock compositions coupled with the rising demand from the defense sector to name a few. On the basis of type, the global renewable aviation fuel market is categorized into biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel. The biofuel segment is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rapid developments in technological pathways coupled with increasing usage from emerging economies such as Norway, the Netherlands, and the U.K to name a few. On the basis of blending capacity, the global renewable aviation fuel market can be fragmented into below 30%, 30% to 50%, and above 50%. The segment pertaining to 30% to 50% is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the moderate blending capacity, drop-in facility to existing fuel systems, and assured supply logistics infrastructure to name a few.

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to rising demand from various agencies to reduce carbon footprint coupled with increasing air traffic and air passengers to name a few. Additionally, initiatives undertaken by the U.S. and Canada aimed at creating increased use case scenarios for renewable aviation fuel coupled with an increasing number of government policies are expected to increase the footprint of the renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing air travel activities in emerging economies coupled with the rising number of key market participants will open a new renewable aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: By Technology Segment Analysis

Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (HEFA- SPK)

Fischer Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene (FT-SPK)

Synthetic Iso-Paraffin From Fermented Hydroprocessed Sugar (HFS-SIP)

Alcohol To Jet SPK (ATJ-SPK)

Catalytic Hydrothermolysis Jet (CHJ)

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Biofuel

Hydrogen Fuel

Power To Liquid Fuel

Global Renewable Aviation Fuel Market: By Blending Capacity Segment Analysis

Below 30%

30% to 50%

Above 50%

