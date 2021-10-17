Electrosurgical Devices Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research Logo

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global Electrosurgical Devices Market will be worth USD 7.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing investments of the major market players to produce technologically advanced electrosurgical devices. The high prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases among the population is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. Lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of surgeries might be a barrier to the growth of the market over the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations of the government regarding product approval are expected to hamper the development of the industry. Increase in the number of product recalls due to safety issues will restrict the industry's growth.

The increase in funding of the government in order to establish innovative technologies and to improve the healthcare infrastructure is most likely to present lucrative opportunities for the market players over the forecast period. The growing number of cosmetic surgeries due to the rising investments in aesthetic procedures are projected to drive the demand for the devices. Growing awareness among the population about the advanced surgical procedure presents growth opportunities for the market players.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In June 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the DIRECTSENSE™ technology. The technology is a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency (RF) energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.

• Bipolar held the largest market share of 61.5% in the year 2019 due to the wide application of the bipolar segment in the cases related to neurosurgery or otolaryngology.

• The Active Electrodes is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period due to the increasing technological advancement of the active electrodes.

The Global Electrosurgical Devices Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report studies the historical data of the Electrosurgical Devices market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Electrosurgical Devices market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Electrosurgical Devices business sphere.

Top competitors of the Electrosurgical Devices Market profiled in the report include:

• Olympus Corporation, Covidien PLC, Boston Scientific, Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, and Conmed Corporation, among others.

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Electrosurgical Devices market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

• The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Electrosurgical Devices market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

• The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

• Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Electrosurgical Devices Market on the basis of Method, Product, Surgery Type, and region:

• Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Bipolar

o Monopolar

• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Active electrodes

o Electrosurgical Generators

o Dispersive Electrodes

o Electrosurgical Instruments and Accessories

• Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Gastroenterology

o General surgery

o Gynecology

o Cosmetic

o Neurosurgery

o Cardiovascular

o Urology

o Orthopedic

o Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Electrosurgical Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Electrosurgical Devices industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Electrosurgical Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Key Objectives of the Report:

• Analysis and estimation of the Electrosurgical Devices market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

• Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

• Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Electrosurgical Devices market

• Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

•

Thank you for reading our report.

