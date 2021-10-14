Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Product Scope , Recent Trend , Top Market Participants Reports by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Size – USD 1.10 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to increase global food production owing to rapid growth in global population. Manufacturers turned service providers are offering affordable agriculture technologies as services to small farmers, which is helping them to enhance productivity and farming efficiency

It highlights the key players in the businesses that account for a considerable market share. The report maps major geographical regions and their placement in the global economy. It predicts the growth of Agriculture Technology as a Service Market in the upcoming years. The research segments the Agriculture Technology as a Service Market based on product type, applications and end-use. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Agriculture Technology as a Service Market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.

Key Companies in the Agriculture Technology as a Service Market include:

Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2019, IBM announced Watson Decision Platform’s global expansion for agriculture with Artificial Intelligence technology tailored for specific regions and new crops in order to meet growing demand for food. IBM is offering global agriculture solutions which consist of a combination of predictive technology with data from The Weather Company and IoT to support farmers across the world obtain greater insights about planting, plowing, planning, spraying, and harvesting.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Fertilizer distributors are offering software as services that analyzes field data to help farmers in determining the exact location and quantity of fertilizers to be applied, which is driving growth of this segment.

Variable rate application technology segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to reduce excess use of chemicals and fertilizers to minimize environmental degradation is driving demand for variable rate application technology.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market

Extensively profile top players of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market .

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Scope of the reports:

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Agriculture Technology as a Service Market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market . The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Agriculture Technology as a Service Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market on the basis of service type, technology, application, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Agriculture Technology as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising need to increase global food production

4.2.2.2. Increasing investment of government for technology

4.2.2.3. Growing trend towards precision farming

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of technical knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.2. High cost of modern agricultural equipment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Agriculture Technology as a Service Market By Service type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)Continued…

