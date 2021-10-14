Butterfly Needle Sets Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 320.02 million by 2027
The demands of the butterfly needles set market is high, owing to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases.
Butterfly Needle Sets Market by Application (Blood Transfusion, Venipuncture, IV Rehydration, and Delivery of Medications) and End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, and Others)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Butterfly Needle Sets Market by Application (Blood Transfusion, Venipuncture, IV Rehydration, and Delivery of Medications) and End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
A butterfly needle is a device used to draw blood from an access vein or deliver intravenous (IV) therapy through a vein. It comprises of front to rear to a hypodermic needle with two bilateral flexible wings for flexible small-bore transparent tubing and lastly a connector. These needles are much easier to use and are much less painful for patients. Thus, it reaches more body surface and tolerates more patient movement of the patients. Further, phlebotomists regularly use butterfly needles to obtain blood samples for complete blood counts (CBC), cholesterol tests, diabetes monitoring, STD screens, and other blood-based tests. These needles are also commonly used at blood banks for people wanting to donate blood. As these needles are much easier to use and are much less painful for patients. Thus, it reaches more body surface and tolerates more patient movement of the patients.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
NIPRO CORPORATION (NIPRO MEDICAL CORPORATION)
CARDINAL HEALTH INC.
MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, INC.
TERUMO CORPORATION (TERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATION)
KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC. (KAWASUMI LABORATORIES AMERICA, INC.)
ISOMED
BIOMATRIX S.R.L.
SMITH’S GROUP PLC
Key Findings Of The Study
The blood transfusion segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period.
The butterfly needles set market in North America is projected to reach $92.17 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.70% from 2020 to 2027.
The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region during the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period.
The hospital segment accounted for the largest share in the market, accounting for a market share of $96.79 million in 2019.
A blood bank is a highest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key benefits
1.3.Key market segments
1.4.Research methodology
1.4.1.Primary research
1.4.2.Secondary Research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.key findings of the study:
2.2.CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Key findings
3.1.1.Top investment pockets
3.2.Porter’s five forces analysis
3.3.Market definition and scope
3.3.1.Impact Analysis
3.3.2.Drivers
3.3.2.1.Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases globally
3.3.2.2.Precise and easy use of butterfly needles set
3.3.2.3.Need for managing long term medication and drug infusion
3.3.3.Restraints
3.3.3.1.Lack of product innovation
3.3.3.2.Regulatory standards
3.3.4.Opportunities
3.3.4.1.Safety and convenience associated with butterfly needles
“We have also published few syndicated market studies in a similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of a pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”
