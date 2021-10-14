Global retractable awnings market to reach $13.82 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global retractable awnings market is prominently propelled by urbanization in emerging countries. Expansion of the construction sector is projected to support the growth of the market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption in logistic and manufacturing activities across the world. This has led to an interrupted supply chain system in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global retractable awnings market generated $6.02 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $13.82 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.

Factors including increase in the living space, need for protection from the sun, preference for beautification of the building, and developments in fabric material propel the global retractable awnings market. However, uncertain harsh weather conditions and costly pricing & installation of retractable awnings are the factors that are expected to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations in its mechanism will open many doors of opportunities to the market players.



Download Sample PDF (322 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3155

COVID-19 impact scenario:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing, construction, hotel, and tourism markets were majorly affected.

Manufacturing activities in the retractable awnings market were paused or shut completely due to a lack of workforce, resources, and raw material.

Supply chains were affected on a global level due to lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The market is however resuming its manufacturing and services during the post-lockdown. This is expected to fuel market growth in the coming future.

The report segments the global retractable awnings market on the basis of retracting type, product type, application, and region.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Retractable Awnings Market Request Here





Based on product type, the patio segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the window segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the non-residential segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global retractable awnings market. However, the residential segment is expected to manifest a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3155



Leading Players:

Leading players of the global retractable awnings market analyzed in the research include Commercial Awnings Ltd, NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings, Eide Industries, Inc., MARKILUX GmbH + CO. KG, Marygrove Awnings, Mitjavila, Shades Awnings, Sunesta, Advanced Design Awnings & Signs, and Warema Renkhoff SE.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Cool Roof Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Roof Cladding Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Roof Bolters Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Roofing Underlay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Door and Window Hardware Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: