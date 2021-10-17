Structured Cabling Market Growth value USD 16.58 Billion by 2028 | Industry Share, Growth, Business growth Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Structured Cabling Market Size – USD 10.86 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and various government initiatives to promote digitization in developing countries are key factors driving growth of the global structured cabling market

Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

Topographical Survey

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

Regional analysis covers a comprehensive breakdown of the market into key regions to offer better insights about production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, trends and demands, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of key players in each region along with revenue share, revenue growth, and CAGR.

The report covers the following province:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Following Top Venders are Included in Structured Cabling Industry

Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

