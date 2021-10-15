Submit Release
Tribe Fitness Announces Partnership with Eggplant Technologies for Connected Boxing in Local Gyms and Studios

Connected fitness as a platform for local gyms and studios

We're very proud to be first to market with a connected fitness solution to support the local fitness industry.”
— Justin Marston
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribe, a virtual fitness platform for local studios and gyms, today announced its partnership with Eggplant Technologies for connected fitness. Eggplant Technologies is a connected fitness vendor in Asia and has sold over 500,000 connected fitness systems via its Move It direct to consumer brand. Eggplant leverages Bluetooth-connected sensor packages with accelerometers and gyroscopes to capture movement and workout intensity in its smart fitness equipment.

Tribe is demonstrating its connected boxing solution at the IHRSA show in Dallas, in which people can punch and kick a heavy bag as part of a video workout, and Tribe's software measures each punch and kick intensity to create a real-time leaderboard based on the impact force. This is the first connected fitness platform specifically designed for local boutique studios and gyms to use with their members, both in-studio and at home for hybrid fitness operations. Tribe supports both live and on-demand virtual workouts with metrics - boxing is the first solution that Tribe is bringing to market via its broader connected fitness framework.

"We're very proud to be first to market with a connected fitness solution to support the local fitness industry." commented Justin Marston, Founder, and CEO of Tribe. "Video alone has commoditized now, but we believe that local fitness has an opportunity in connected fitness to compete against the pure digital pioneers. The community and accountability in local fitness cannot be matched by companies with no physical community, so we're excited to be part of the second wave."

"We've seen significant success with our products in Asia, and we're excited to make them available to a broader international audience in partnership with Tribe." said Oscar Wong, COO, Co-Founder at Eggplant Technologies. "Bringing more interactivity and friendly competition into studios and gyms will have a positive impact on engagement and retention while giving members of gyms and studios more options to fit their workouts into their lifestyles."

About Tribe
Founded in 2020, Tribe is the market leader in interactive, virtual fitness for studios and gyms. Tribe was first to bring broad wearable support to local fitness and is now doing the same for connected fitness. Tribe provides the entire platform a local studio needs for successful digital operations - including an interactive streaming experience for members, coach dashboards, studio production automation, consulting, and technical support as a service.

About Eggplant
Founded in 2014, Eggplant Technologies, through its smart fitness product brand Move It, is the market leader in Smart Fitness IoT devices and platforms. Move It brought the World's first Smart Home Gym to the market in 2017 and has added a portfolio of smart fitness devices like dumbbells, jump rope, boxing gloves, and boxing bags.

