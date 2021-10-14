Freeze Dried Vegetable Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Key Players 2027
The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the production and supply chain of freeze dried vegetables due to force shortage and trade barriers.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freeze dried vegetables is a modern technique for preserving food and extending its shelf life. The process involves freezing foods products, removing moisture in a vacuum chamber, and then sealing them in an airtight container. They are widely used in appetizers, instant soups, confectioneries, snacks, ice creams, bakery products, pasta dishes, dressings for vegetable dips, and pastries. The ability to retain food products in term of taste, size, and nutritional value. Freeze drying offers protection against microbiological contaminants and extends the shelf-life of food items. Many companies are involved in selling the dried meal boxes to the customers.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the production and supply chain of freeze dried vegetables due to force shortage and trade barriers. The panic buying has positively increased the demand for freeze dried vegetables. All the foodservice sector has declined the demand for freeze dried vegetable due to closure of all the restaurant and cafes.
Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis
Increase in population, surge in urbanization, rise in disposable income, and western influences on the traditional method of cooking boosts the growth of the freeze dried vegetables market.
Trend of busy lifestyle, healthy food habits, convenience of consumption, primarily available in all the seasonal variation lead to the creation of more demand for freeze dried vegetables among the consumers.
High cost of freezing dried fruit & vegetables are a major obstacles toward the industry's growth.
Increase in Demand for Ready-to-eat Products
The demanding work culture in cities leads mostly to increased working hours, which makes it difficult for consumers to spend some time cooking food at home. Hectic lifestyles have forced the consumers to choose prepared meals or other ready-to-eat foods. Freeze-dried vegetables help consumers to enjoy delicious food which takes less time. Since dried freeze vegetables are available in various varieties, consumers can eat the food of their choice. Due to a fast-paced life, consumers are looking for convenient, affordable, and flavorful food products throughout the day, providing substantial growth opportunities for dehydrated vegetable products. Most of the employees living in large cities spend a significant amount of time working and traveling to the office, which makes it difficult for people to take time for cooking. Humans tend to move toward options such as dried freeze food products to overcome this problem.
Potential Market
Asia-Pacific consumers are purchasing more freeze-dried such as freeze-dried sweet potatoes, to make taro porridge soups, fried taro, and many other Chinese traditional foods and dishes. People also make many desserts using a freeze-dried sweet potato, such as the Hot Candied Taro and the milky tapioca pudding, which is popular worldwide. In terms of revenue, North America holds the majority of share in dried freeze vegetables due to increase in income level and high demand for packaged food in the European countries.
Top Key Players: Nestle S.A., Mondelez International, The Kraft Heinz Company, The J M Smucker Company, OFD Foods, LLC, Olam International, Asahi Group, Ajinomoto Co., Damtuh Co. Ltd., Mercer Foods, LLC, Van Drunen Farms, Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH, Accelerated Freeze Drying Company Ltd., European Freeze Dry Ltd., Prinova Europe Limited
Key Benefits of the Report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the freeze dried vegetables industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the freeze dried vegetables market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global freeze dried vegetables market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed freeze dried vegetables market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
