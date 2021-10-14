Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth Factors, Restraining Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Analysis

Key Companies in Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market are Novartis AG, Incyte Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., and others.

The global " graft versus host disease treatment market " size is slated to experience a rugged expansion period on account of rising number of allogenic bone marrow and stem cell transplants. Fortune Business Insights offers valuable market analysis in its report, titled "Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (aGvHD), Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD)), By Treatment (mTOR Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026". Factors that will influence the prevalent trends in the market trends have been carefully assessed in the report.

When the donor and the recipient are not the same person, it is called an allogenic transplant. Graft versus host disease develops when a person undergoes an allogenic bone marrow transplant. When the graft cells attack the host cells of the recipient’s body, graft versus host disease is said to have occurred. It is a common condition experience after a bone marrow transplant has taken place, usually fading away with time, as the graft gradually accepts the foreign body. The two types of graft versus host disease are Acute GvHD and Chronic GvHD. The likelihood of the disease increases in cases where there are differences in age and sex and if a woman donor being a woman has been pregnant within the preceding year.





Increasing Prevalence of GvHD to Drive the Graft Versus Host Disease Treatment Market Growth

Numbers released by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society show that 30 to 70% of patients who have undergone allogenic transplant surgeries have developed graft versus host disease. As these procedures become more widespread, the global graft versus host disease treatment market will grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Advancements in diagnostic medicine technology is also expected to enhance the market potential of graft versus host disease treatment methods.

Chronic GvHD to be the Dominant Market Segment

The global graft versus host disease treatment market is set to rise on the shoulders of the chronic GvHD segment till 2026. This is owing to the general tendency of the disease to develop over a prolonged period of time which is making the chronic form of the disease to become more prevalent than other forms. As a result, the segment is expected to grow at reasonably higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Cost-Inefficient Treatments to Hinder the Market

According to statistics published by the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, the average cost of an extracorporeal photopheresis costs around US$ 217,000. Instructive statistics have also been provided by the American Society of Hematology which finds that the total treatment costs incurred by patients suffering from acute GvHD go upwards of US$ 100,000. Such high costs make the treatments unaffordable for majority of the people. These factors are expected to restrain the global graft versus host disease treatment market in the approaching decade.

Regulatory Support to Research and Innovation to Drive Market Competition

Regulatory approvals to innovative products will give the necessary push to investment in the global graft versus host disease treatment market. For example, Merck’s PREVYMIS received FDA clearance in 2017. The drug is designed to preventthe occurrence of Cytomegalovirus infection in adult allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. Such positive action by regulatory authorities will attract more investment from the major players in the global graft versus host disease treatment market.

Fortune Business Insights covers some of the important competitors, which include Novartis AG, Incyte Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Genzyme Corporation,Merck KGaA,Pfizer Inc., and others.





North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to be Close at Heels

Growing prevalence of the disease and aging populations will make North America the leader in the global graft versus host disease treatment market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of market share as a result of increasing number of cancer cases, rising investment in cancer research, and presence of key market players. The global graft versus host disease treatment market is expected to grow as a consequence.





