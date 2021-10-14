Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 12, 2021, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 4:44 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. After further investigation, a second victim, an adult female, was located at a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, a 4 door sedan, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle/suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.