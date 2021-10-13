State disciplines health care providers-R21-24

For immediate release: October 13, 2021 (21-213)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Shaelynn Marie Logozzo (RN61159089) which granted Logozzo a registered nurse license and placed it on probation for the duration of the Benton County District Court’s stipulated order on continuance. Logozzo must comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Clark County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for registered nursing assistant Joyce Njanja Mwaura (NA61050326).

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for registered nurse and advanced registered nurse practitioner Victoria Dawn Paulus (RN00115203, AP30004268-PSYC).

Grays Harbor County

In August 2021 the Pharmacy Commission entered an agreed order with pharmacist Jack H. Jones (PH00007554) and granted his request for reinstatement and placed his license on probation for two years. Jones must comply with terms and conditions including employer quarterly performance evaluation reports.

Island County

In August 2021 the Pharmacy Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for pharmacy assistant Autumn Michelle Sedillo (VB 61076257).

King County

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission terminated the probation order against licensed practical nurse Amparo Soraya Delgado (LP 00056594).

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Sheri Lynn Ingraham (NA60823861) with unprofessional conduct. Ingraham allegedly passed out and smelled of alcohol while on shift and later admitted to drinking about a half-pint of vodka before work.

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreed order with registered nurse Robert J. Sander (RN 00163037). Sander must comply with the terms and conditions including participating in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Mitchell Dean Steward (NC10015434).

Pierce County

In August 2021 the Pharmacy Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for pharmacy assistant Amber Lynn Anderson (VB60911682).

In July 2021 the secretary of health denied the license application of certified behavior technician Marisol Gabrielle Perez (CB61142806). Perez made inappropriate statements and expressions to a former patient while working as a certified nursing assistant in Washington.

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for chemical dependency professional trainee Jacob Michael Preston (CO60934990).

In August 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors entered an agreed order with veterinarian Lauren Sue Schairer (VT60593801). Schairer must comply with terms and conditions including completing 12 hours of continuing education.

In August 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Michael Angelo Vidal (LP61041061) with unprofessional conduct. Charges say Vidal dropped his children off at daycare and one of them appeared to have bruising/marks on both sides of his face, lower back, and buttocks. Vidal allegedly admitted to spanking his child and losing his temper.

Snohomish County

In June 2021 the secretary of health ordered Alieu Drammeh to permanently cease and desist from engaging in any and all conduct constituting the practice of nursing in Washington unless Drammeh has first obtained appropriate licensure or otherwise meets an exemption. He must also pay a $1,000 fine. Drammeh’s registered nurse credential was revoked in 2012. Drammeh allegedly stole the identity of a licensed registered nurse and used that identity to get hired for nursing jobs.

In August 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreed order with Nels W. Rasmussen where Rasmussen agrees to permanently cease and desist from engaging in any and all conduct constituting the practice of veterinary medicine in Washington unless he has first obtained the requisite health care credential or otherwise meets an exception. Rasmussen advertised animal healing services, and received pay for treating a horse, but has no veterinarian credential.

Spokane County

In August 2021 the Social Worker Program charged licensed social worker Misty Rae Southall (LW60594445) with unprofessional conduct. Southall allegedly had a two-month sexual, romantic relationship with a patient.

Thurston County

In August 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Karin Aileen Lane (NC10079228).

In August 2021 the Chiropractic Commission entered an agreed order with chiropractor Burton Allan Sowers (CH00002958) and will monitor his license for at least three years. Sowers must comply with terms and conditions including paying a fine and undergoing a complete psychological evaluation.

Yakima County

In August 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Mariela Concepcion Ramirez (NC60458771) with unprofessional conduct. Ramirez allegedly self-reported that she was charged with a felony during her last renewal cycle. She was convicted of driving under the influence in 2018; arrested and charged with driving under the influence in 2020; and also convicted of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle in 2020.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.