UV Light Stabilizers Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
The global UV light stabilizers market size is expected to reach USD 2.06 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called UV Light Stabilizers market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of UV Light Stabilizers market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Increasing demand for UV stabilizers in automotive sector for improving automotive part production, increasing usage of UV stabilizers in building and construction activities, and rising awareness regarding UV repellent or UV resistant products are major factors driving market revenue growth. UV light stabilizers are types of elements that are used to reduce harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation. UV Stabilizers help to prevent degradation, enhance physical properties of polymer and durability by managing their flexibility, appearance, and strength.
UV light stabilizers are widely used in different end-use industries such as automotive, construction, textiles, agriculture, industrial coatings, consumer plastics, and others. Consumer plastics accounted for the largest revenue share in global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing demand for consumer plastics such as PET bottles, food containers, and others. Increasing urbanization in developing countries, rising preference for greenhouse films in agriculture sectors, growing investments by private investors in the development of advanced UV light stabilizers and rising focus on research and development of nanotechnology are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global UV light stabilizers market over the forecast period.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3489
Major players in the market include:
Everlight Chemical, Evonik Industries AG, Lycus Ltd, Cytec Industries Inc., BASF, BYK-Chemie GmbH, AkzoNobel N.V., Mayzo Inc. Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., and Chemtura Corporation.
The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also offers details about the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnership, agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.
Materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. Chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. Increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significant contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.
Some Key Highlights From the Report:
In February 2021, Holland Colours launched Thermostretch UV stabilizer. This UV stabilizer is used in the production of PET dairy bottles.
HALS segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rising application of hindered amine light stabilizers to protect polymer and plastic products and increasing demand for hindered amine light stabilizers in automotive and coating industries.
North America is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and rising number of housing projects are some major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3489
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the UV light stabilizers market based on type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)
UV Absorbers
Quenchers
Blends
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Furniture & Interiors
Decking & Flooring
Packaging
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Automotive
Construction
Textiles
Agriculture
Industrial Coatings
Consumer Plastics
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3489
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Potassium Permanganate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-permanganate-market
Construction Adhesive Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/construction-adhesive-market
About Reports and Data
RND is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn