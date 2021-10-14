Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market Registering a CAGR of 8.7% to Reach $520.0 Million by 2027

Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2020–2027

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market size accounted for $303.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $520.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Dewatering pumps pump out the excess water and maintain the water level in underground construction, mining or wastewater treatment sites. Dewatering process has various advantages in construction and mining process. For example, it helps the soil to firm up and make it stable, further making it suitable for construction.Urbanization and industrialization have been the major drivers of the dewatering pump market. Urbanization and industrialization have led to construction of new infrastructures such as buildings, tunnels and roads. In addition, the affordable cost, easy installation and operation is another driver to the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market growth.Top Manufacturers:Atlas Copco/Varisco, Allight Sykes, Andrew Sykes, BBA Pumps (Bruin Buizen Apeldoorn BV), Clasal Pumps, Cornell Pumps, Godwin (part of Xylem), Gorman Rupp, Hidrostal, Impulse Pumps, Pioneer (A Franklin Electric company), and Selwood.By Type• Submersible dewatering pumps• Non-submersible dewatering pumpsBy Application• Construction and Agriculture• Oil and Gas• Municipal• Mineral & Mining• OthersThe Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market share is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into submersible dewatering pumps and non-submersible dewatering pumps. Depending on application, it is classified into construction and agriculture, oil and gas, municipal, mineral & mining and others. By country, it is analyzed across Africa, Nigeria, New Zealand, Australia and rest of Africa.Key Findings Of The Study:• By type, the non-submersible segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.• By application, the construction and agriculture segment generated the highest Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market revenuein 2019.