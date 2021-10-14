Blind Bolts Market Projected to Reach $5.7 billion, Registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2030
Blind Bolts Market Current Outlook Developing Rapidly with Top Players by 2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blind bolts market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Commonly observed types of blind bolts are heavy duty and thin wall. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as construction, railway, marine, aerospace, and others. The market is mainly driven by increase in manufacturing of various aircraft and helicopters and rise in construction activities. However, lack of expertise for installing the bolts hinders the market growth.
Players Profiled:
3V Fasteners Company Inc., ELITE Fasteners, Inc., Henry Venables Product Ltd., Kwikbolt Limited, Arconic Corporation, PCC Fasteners, Precision Castparts Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., TriMas Corporation, and BMB Fasteners.
Key Segments:
By Product Type
• Heavy Duty
• Thin Wall
By Application
• Construction
• Railway
• Aerospace
• Marine
• Others
In terms of region, the global blind bolts market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to operating assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China. Furthermore, there are upcoming indigenous aircraft programs such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging blind bolts market trends and dynamics.
• By product type, the heavy duty segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• By application, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players of the blind bolts market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive
outlook of the blind bolts industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
