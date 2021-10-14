Polylactic Acid Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report recently published by Emergen Research, titled “Global Polylactic Acid Market 2027”, provides a 360-degree view of the global Polylactic Acid sector and analyzes a wide array of market parameters, including key growth drivers and opportunities, major constraints, leading regions, and the operating patterns of the top manufacturers and suppliers in the global market. The leading companies operating in the Polylactic Acid industry have been elaborately profiled in this report, which also brings to light the effective business expansion strategies adopted by these market competitors.

It finds usage in numerous purposes comprising deli/ delicatessen and takeout containers, straws, cold drink cups, and cutlery, among others. Polylactic acid (PLA) is widely deployed for packaging applications attributed to its physical and mechanical characteristics. Commercially polylactic acid (PLA) packages possess features similar to Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and offer improved mechanical features than polystyrene (PS). Recently, polylactic acid (PLA) finds application in food packaging for products, including fruit and vegetables, which have short shelf-life.

Global Polylactic Acid Market Research Scope:

The global market can be broadly segmented on the basis of product type, application spectrum, competitive landscape, geography, and end-use industries. Each of the market segments has been elaborately represented in the table of contents (ToC) included in the report, as well as in the format of graphs, tables, charts, etc. The report, additionally, expounds on the intensely competitive terrain of the global Polylactic Acid market, taking into account some major factors like strategic business growth initiatives, product development, key market players, revenue share, and a wide range of research &development activities.

Leading companies profiled in the global Polylactic Acid market report:

Teijin Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Synbra Technology BV, Hitachi Ltd., BASF SE, Futerro, Sulzer Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., and Total Corbion PLA, among others.

Polylactic Acid Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global polylactic acid (PLA) on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

Others

Key geographical regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the estimated value of the global Polylactic Acid market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the fundamental factors propelling the growth of the global Polylactic Acid market?

Which are the leading regions in the Polylactic Acid market with the highest market shares?

Which regional segment is likely to record the highest CAGR during the forecast duration?

What are their strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in this market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for polylactic acid in the packaging sector



4.2.2.2. Surging demand for bio-polylactic acid in additive manufacturing



4.2.2.3. Growing preference for bio-plastics



4.2.2.4. Supportive government initiatives



4.2.2.5. Increased investment in R&D



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

