Cathode Materials Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Future Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Market Size – USD 17.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cathode Materials market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Cathode Materials industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Cathode Materials industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Cathode Materials business sphere.

Key Companies Operating in the Cathode Materials Market are:

BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, 3M, Umicore, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd, Johnson Matthey, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and Kureha Corporation, among others.

The market for the Cathode Materials industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Cathode Materials industry.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions addressed in the report:

· Which of the leading market regions accounts for the highest global market share?

· What is the current valuation of each region and the estimated remuneration over the forecast timeline?

· What are the sales estimates for every regional segment in the Cathode Materials market over the projected period?

What is the projected growth rate likely to be demonstrated by each region in the global Cathode Materials market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Cathode Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Cathode Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for Electric Vehicles



4.2.2.2. Rising R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.3. Increasing applications of cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for consumer electronics



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Safety issues with transportation and storage



4.2.3.2. Strict regulations and laws related to cathode materials



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

