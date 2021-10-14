United States Lobster Market Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report 2021-2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “United States Lobster Market Price Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the United States lobster market reached a volume of XX kilo tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Lobsters are marine creatures belonging to the crustacean family, with long cylindrical bodies and joint legs. Their hard, greenish, or brownish, chitinous exoskeletons turn red upon cooking. Lobsters are a rich source of numerous essential nutrients, such as copper, zinc, phosphorous, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, vitamins E and B12, etc. As a result, lobsters help in preventing thyroid dysfunction, reducing inflammation, boosting metabolism, improving cognition ability, etc.
The increasing consumer inclination towards a protein-rich diet, including seafood variants, is currently driving the demand for lobsters in the United States. Furthermore, the rising availability of canned, frozen, and processed product variants at accessible prices across retail stores is acting as another key growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing penetration of cross-continental food trends and growing adoption of lobsters for preparing exotic cuisines are also bolstering the product demand. Additionally, the expanding hospitality sector is further catalyzing the consumption of lobsters across restaurants and hotels in the United States, which will further continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.
United States Lobster Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the united states lobster market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the united states lobster market on the basis of product, technology, end use and region.
Breakup by Species:
American Lobster
Spiny Lobster
Rock Lobster
European Lobster
Breakup by Weight:
5 – 0.75 lbs
76 – 3.0 lbs
Over 3 lbs
Breakup by Product Type:
Whole Lobster
Lobster Tail
Lobster Meat
Lobster Claw
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Food Service
Retail
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Elena Anderson
