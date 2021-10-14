Food Processing Blades Market Report 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food processing blades market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Processing Blades Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global food processing blades market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Food processing blades are generally made using stainless steel. They are utilized for processing, chopping, shredding, grinding, pureeing, mincing, and slicing food items. As they are interchangeable and easy to use, they are extensively used across poultry, dairy, and food and beverages (F&B) sectors worldwide.
Due to inflating income levels, there is a significant rise in the spending capacity of the middle-class population around the world. This, coupled with the considerably rising global population, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing demand for packaged food products on account of their longer shelf life and enhanced convenience is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on providing improved precision in terms of grinding and slicing raw materials. This, in confluence with the rising expansion of the retail network, is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food processing blades market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
AB Hällde Maskiner
BAADER
Bettcher Industries Inc.
Biro Manufacturing Company
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd.
JBT Corporation
Marel hf.
Minerva Omega Group s.r.l.
Nemco Food Equipment Ltd.
Talsabell S.A.
Zigma International.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product:
Straight Blades
Single Edge
Double Edge
Serrated
Curved Blades
Single Edge
Serrated
Circular Blades
Flat Edge
Beveled Edge
Scalloped Edge
Toothed
Notched
Semi-Circular
Involute
Breakup by Application:
Grinding
Slicing
Dicing
Skinning
Peeling
Cutting/Portioning
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
