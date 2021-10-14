Alginate Market Size 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alginate market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Alginate Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global alginate market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Alginate (C6H8O6)n is an anionic polysaccharide extracted from the cell wall of brown algae. It is a matrix of alginic acid-bound cations, such as calcium, sodium, and magnesium, that can bind with water for forming a viscous gum. Commercially available in powdered and granulated forms, alginate possesses high biocompatibility, viscosity and low toxicity. Due to these properties, it is widely used for creating molds of dental impressions and as a thickening agent for various food products. Alginate is also utilized in processing paper, pulp, and textile.
A significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) industry represents the key factor driving the global alginate market growth. Due to its emulsifying, gelling, and thickening properties, alginate is majorly used as a natural additive in ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. Additionally, sodium and calcium alginate fibers are increasingly being utilized across the healthcare industry for manufacturing wound dressings, which is further escalating the product demand across the globe. Moreover, the textile industry is predominantly employing alginate derivatives for imprinting designs on different fabrics, which, in turn, is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global alginate market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Algaia SA (Maabarot Products Ltd.)
Compañia Española de Algas Marinas (CEAMSA)
DuPont De Nemours Inc.
Ingredients Solutions Inc.
IRO Alginate Industry Co. Ltd.
KIMICA Corporation
Marine Biopolymers Limited
Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation
SNAP Natural & Alginate Product Pvt. Ltd.
SNP Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
High M
High G
Breakup by Product:
Sodium Alginate
Calcium Alginate
Potassium Alginate
Propylene Glycol Alginate
Others
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
