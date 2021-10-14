Global General Freight Trucking Market Size And General Freight Trucking Market Growth Opportunities

General Freight Trucking Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $648.4 billion in 2020 to $727.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $997.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services. Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery.

Trends In The Global General Freight Trucking Market

The entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies are able to save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules. A self-driving truck of Otto, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., in October 2016 completed the first 120-mile delivery of beer in Colorado.

Global General Freight Trucking Market Segments:

The global general freight trucking market is further segmented:

By Type: Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking

By Application: Oil & Gas, Industrial & Manufacturing, Energy & Mining, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Others

By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

By Geography: The global general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific general freight trucking market accounts for the largest share in the global general freight trucking market.

General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general trucking market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global general freight trucking market, general freight trucking global market share, general freight trucking market players, general freight trucking global market segments and geographies, general freight trucking market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The general freight trucking global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

General Freight Trucking Market Organizations Covered: Schneider national, Landstar, Swift Transportation, J B Hunt Transport Services, YRC Worldwide.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

