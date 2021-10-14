Research Antibodies Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027
Reports And Data
A surge in research activities in the field of neurobiology and stem cells is one of the significant factors influencing the market growthNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global research antibodies market is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising research activities in the field of stem cells is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. Stem cells have the capability of discerning and regenerating various kinds of cells in the human body. These cells possess the potential to cure life-threatening diseases such as oncological and blood-related disorders. Cord blood stem cells find application in the treatment of more than 80 blood-related ailments, such as Sickle Cell Disease. It is projected that over 27 million babies across the globe are born with some kind of blood disorder. As per the World Health Organization, in 2008, 100,000 children were found to be suffering from thalassemia in India.
Increased funding for research and development activities is instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Investment in the healthcare R&D by the US has witnessed a growth of 18.1% between the years 2014 and 2017. In the year 2017, in the US, the overall expenditure on healthcare R&D was USD 182.30 billion. Besides, according to the 2016 financial statements of Celgene Corporation, a leading biopharmaceutical firm, the R&D expenditure grew by USD 772.8 million (21.0% more than 2015 expenses) in 2016 to USD 4.47 billion. Also, a USD 892.9 million of R&D asset acquisition spending, comprising a USD 625.0 million purchase of Engmab AG, a private firm engaged in T-cell bispecific antibodies, added to the overall R&D expenses of the Celgene.
However, cost-prohibitive research antibodies and issues related to the quality of nontherapeutic antibodies may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
COVID-19 Impact
As the global economies are experiencing the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations are suffering losses, among various other challenges. Nevertheless, firms in the pharmaceutical industry are of immense importance in combatting the pandemic and are witnessing positive growth in the contagious disease landscape with the race for treatment approval therapy gaining momentum.
In April 2020, the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) announced that it would fast-track funding proposals intended for immunology approaches for the treatment of coronavirus, a step to bridge the research gap in the country to combat the pandemic.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Research Antibodies market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Research Antibodies market.
Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:
Becton, Dickinson and Company, Lonza Group, Agilent Technologies, Abcam PLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Cell Signaling Technology Inc., among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By product, primary antibodies held a larger market share in 2019. Primary antibodies are those, which bind to the antigen, protein, or any substance that is intended to be studied. Primary antibodies, in immunoassays, are of prime importance to bind to the target antigen.
• By technology, western blotting contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The benefits of western blots comprise the capacity to detect picogram levels of protein in a sample, enabling it to be used for several applications such as an effective early diagnostic tool. Also, it lets researchers for direct labeling of primary antibodies, therefore removing the requirement of secondary antibodies.
• By application, oncology contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Antibody-based treatment of cancer is considered as an effective therapeutic approach for both hematologic solid tumors and malignancies. Antibodies are also beneficial in using the human immune system to fight cancer.
• The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high growth of the APAC region is owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, surge in R&D activities for antibodies, and acceptance of innovative methods for antibody production, among others.
• In January 2020, Abcam PLC, a leading market player, made an announcement about the acquisition of the Immunology and Proteomics business of Expedeon that comprises Innova and TGR Biosciences.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global research antibodies market on the basis of product, antibody type, technology, application, end-users, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Primary Antibodies
• Secondary Antibodies
Antibody Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Monoclonal
• Polyclonal
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Western Blotting
• Flow Cytometry
• Immunofluorescence
• Immunohistochemistry
• Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay
• Immunoprecipitation
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Oncology
• Infectious Diseases
• Stem Cells
• Neurobiology
• Immunology
• Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical
• Academic & Research Institutes
• Contract Research Organizations
Key Regions Covered in the Report:
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
