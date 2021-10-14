Global Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Size And Specialized Warehousing & Storage Market Growth Opportunities

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the specialized warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $58.95 billion in 2020 to $60.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The specialized warehousing and storage market consists of sales of specialized warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for particular categories of goods that need specialized treatment. The main examples are farm product bonded warehousing and storage, farm product private warehousing and storage and grain elevators. Other examples are automobile dead storage, bulk petroleum storage, document storage and warehousing, lumber storage and whiskey warehousing.

Trends In The Global Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market

Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimize warehouse operations. Big data analytics refers to the process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information such as hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations and customer preferences. Big data analyses the location, capacity and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements. It helps in improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems. This maximizes workflow, improves floor utilization and increases operational efficiencies and ROI.

Global Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Segments:

The global specialized warehousing and storage market is further segmented:

By Type: Automobile Dead Storage, Bulk Petroleum And Chemical Storage, Document Storage And Warehousing, Whiskey Warehousing, Other Specialized Warehousing And Storage

By Geography: The global specialized warehousing and storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American specialized warehousing and storage market accounts for the largest share in the global specialized warehousing and storage market.

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialized warehousing and storage global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global specialized warehousing and storage market, specialized warehousing and storage market share, specialized warehousing and storage global market players, specialized warehousing and storage market segments and geographies, specialized warehousing and storage market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The specialized warehousing and storage market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Specialized Warehousing And Storage Market Organizations Covered: Mitsubishi Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Iron Mountain Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Apex Oil Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

