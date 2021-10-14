Inland Water Transport Market Adopts Environmental Practices For Steady Growth

Inland Water Transport Market Global Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are recently encouraging lean and green inland transportation. For improved efficiency, companies are focusing on natural gas in shipping, improved vessel designs, efficient loading and unloading of cargo and many more. The companies are also retrofitting old equipment in ships with emission reduction devices, hull cleaning and coating and high-performance propellers and nozzles. Certain advanced propulsion systems such as fuel cell hybrid drive technologies will be soon there in the market. With these efforts inland transport market is seeing a steady growth in the upcoming years.

The global inland water transport market size is expected to grow from $18.62 billion in 2020 to $19.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $23.20 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global inland water transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region, accounting for 29% of the global inland water transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global inland water transport market.

Major players covered in the global inland water transport industry are American Commercial Lines LLC, Ingram Industries, AP Moller - Maersk A/S, Jeffboat, European Cruise Service. TBRC’s global inland water transport market report is segmented by type into inland water freight transport, inland water passenger transport.

