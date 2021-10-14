Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Size to Reach $1.51 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 10.6%: AMR

Rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and surge in need from the automotive industry drive the growth of the global polymeric nanoparticles market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Since the pandemic, the choice of polymer-based nanoparticles increased to successfully transfer drugs straight to the targeted site.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polymeric nanoparticles market was pegged at $551.9 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand from the pharmaceutical industry and surge in need from the automotive industry drive the growth of the global polymeric nanoparticles market. However, complex manufacturing process hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in preference for polymeric nanoparticles in electronics manufacturing is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic favored the research studies for using nanoparticles as treatment for Covid-19 patients. A variety of nanoparticles are used for virus detection, which increased the demand for polymetric nanoparticles during the pandemic.

The nanoparticles can be developed into means to transfer drugs to specific tissues without increasing drug-related toxicity. Since the pandemic, the choice of polymer-based nanoparticles increased to successfully transfer drugs straight to the targeted site.

The report segments the global polymeric nanoparticles market on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the report is divided into nanosphere and nanocapsule. The nanosphere segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the nanocapsule segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of end-use industry, the report is classified into pharmaceutical, electronics, and others. The electronics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the pharmaceutical segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market.

The global polymeric nanoparticles market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The global polymeric nanoparticles market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Nano research elements (Nanorh), Aphios Corporation (Aphios), (Phosphorex), Phosphorex, Inc., NanoSynthons LLC (NanoSynthons), CD Bioparticles (CD Bioparticles), Creative PEGWorks (CPW), Biopharma PEG (Biopharma), Nanoshel, Exelead, and Nanovex Biotechnologies SL (Nanovex).

