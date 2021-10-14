Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market is expected to grow from $1.36 trillion in 2020 to $1.42 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.93 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of market growth in the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2953&type=smp

The motor vehicle body, stamped metal, & other parts market consists of sales of motor vehicle bodies, stamped motor vehicle metals, & other motor vehicle parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle stampings, such as fenders, tops, body parts, trim, and moldings or produce and/or rebuild motor vehicle parts and accessories (except motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components, motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmissions and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, and motor vehicle stampings).

Trends In The Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market

Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are using IoT to reduce unscheduled downtimes, thereby increasing operational efficiency. IoT is a system of "connected devices" with the ability to collect and exchange data over a network without any human intervention and assistance. IoT helps motor vehicle parts manufacturers to increase their efficiency by providing real-time information about production processes. In addition, IoT can be used by automobile parts manufacturers to obtain wear and tear data that can prevent equipment failures. For instance, German car parts maker Robert Bosch signed an agreement with software company SAP to connect its manufacturing machinery, tools and vehicles to SAP's back-end software. This IoT technology uses SAP's real-time database HANA to monitor and support the production of automobile parts. The global automotive IoT market is expected to reach 106.32 billion by 2023. According to IDC and SAP, 60 % of global manufacturers use analytics data tracked from IoT connected devices to analyse the manufacturing processes.

Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Segments:

The global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market is further segmented:

By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Other Parts

By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market accounts for the largest share in the global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-body-metal-stamping-and-other-parts-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market, motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market share, motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market players, motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market segments and geographies, motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The motor vehicle body, stamped metal & other parts market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Market Organizations Covered: Lindy Manufacturing, Alcoa Inc., Acro, Gestamp, Trans-Matic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts Global Market Report 2021:

Motor Vehicle Body Global Market Report 2020 - By Type Of Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Coaches), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-body-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-parts-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-engine-power-train-and-parts-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/