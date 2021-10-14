Enhanced Safety Features Assists School And Employee Bus Market Growth

School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection system against drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors which are placed into steering wheel and helps to detect the driver’s skin oil and locks the bus before going on the road in case of alcohol detection. It helps prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advanced technologies in buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.

Major players covered in the global school and employee bus services industry are First Student, Rick Bus Co, National Express Group PLC, Student Transportation Inc. TBRC’s global school and employee bus services market report is segmented by type into students bus services, employee bus services.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global school and employee bus services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 21% of the global school and employee bus services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global school and employee bus services market.

The global school and employee bus services market size is expected to grow from $24.88 billion in 2020 to $29.53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $39.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

