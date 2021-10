North America Conveyor Belt Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ North America Conveyor Belt Market Size : Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market/requestsample A conveyor belt is an efficient mechanical handling apparatus that automatically transports loads and materials within an industrial or controlled environment. It consists of belts, wheels, rollers, and a chain to transport objects. It works by using two motorized pulleys that loop over a long stretch of thick, durable material. The belt moves when motors in the pulleys operate at the same speed and spin in the same direction. A conveyor belt is designed to save energy and increase efficiency by easily moving bulky and heavy items from one point to another. It also minimizes human errors, lowers workplace risks, and reduces labor costs.North America is one of the leading markets for conveyor belts owing to the significant demand for automation in various industries, including automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and printing. Besides this, the North America conveyor belt market is primarily driven by the growing number of air journeys undertaken by individuals. Conveyor belts are an integral part of airports for baggage retrieval, which handles a large volume of passengers daily. In addition to this, the rising demand for packaged food products due to rapid urbanization is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the concept of green conveying coupled with technological advancements in the conveyor system is expected to create opportunities for the market in the future.North America Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the north america conveyor belt market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Key Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the north america conveyor belt market on the basis of product type, end-use and country.Breakup by Product Type:Medium-Weight Conveyor BeltLight-Weight Conveyor BeltHeavy-Weight Conveyor BeltBreakup by End-Use:Mining and MetallurgyManufacturingChemicals, Oils and GasesAviationOthersBreakup by Country:United StatesCanadaMexicoExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Browse Related Reports:North America Ceiling Fan Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-ceiling-fan-market India Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-footwear-market Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-perfume-market Saudi Arabia Weight Loss Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-weight-loss-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.