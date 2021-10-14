North America Conveyor Belt Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Price Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Conveyor Belt Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market/requestsample
A conveyor belt is an efficient mechanical handling apparatus that automatically transports loads and materials within an industrial or controlled environment. It consists of belts, wheels, rollers, and a chain to transport objects. It works by using two motorized pulleys that loop over a long stretch of thick, durable material. The belt moves when motors in the pulleys operate at the same speed and spin in the same direction. A conveyor belt is designed to save energy and increase efficiency by easily moving bulky and heavy items from one point to another. It also minimizes human errors, lowers workplace risks, and reduces labor costs.
North America is one of the leading markets for conveyor belts owing to the significant demand for automation in various industries, including automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, packaging, and printing. Besides this, the North America conveyor belt market is primarily driven by the growing number of air journeys undertaken by individuals. Conveyor belts are an integral part of airports for baggage retrieval, which handles a large volume of passengers daily. In addition to this, the rising demand for packaged food products due to rapid urbanization is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding the concept of green conveying coupled with technological advancements in the conveyor system is expected to create opportunities for the market in the future.
North America Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america conveyor belt market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america conveyor belt market on the basis of product type, end-use and country.
Breakup by Product Type:
Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt
Light-Weight Conveyor Belt
Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt
Breakup by End-Use:
Mining and Metallurgy
Manufacturing
Chemicals, Oils and Gases
Aviation
Others
Breakup by Country:
United States
Canada
Mexico
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market
Elena Anderson
