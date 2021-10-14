Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,783 in the last 365 days.

Low Voltage Cable Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global low voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 56.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.


We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market/requestsample

Low voltage (LV) cables are utilized for transferring power to electrical equipment that has a small voltage rating. They can handle 75-1500 volts in case of direct current and between 50-1000 volts of alternating current. These cables are produced using stranded or solid aluminum and flexible copper conductors. High-quality LV cables are fire-resistant, halogen-free, and ensure quick data transfer, efficient use of energy, and seamless operations. LV cables are mainly used for low-stress applications in automation systems, video surveillance, infrastructure, sounds, security alarms, etc.

The growing energy demand and incorporation of smart grid networks across the globe are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for uninterrupted power supply in several industries has also augmented the utilization of LV cables. Additionally, the increasing upgradation of the existing telecommunication infrastructures is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these cables in the installation of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks for electricity, telephone, and internet systems is also impelling the market growth. Besides this, LV cables are extensively being used in the nacelle of wind turbines to connect the transformer to the low-voltage generator. The emerging need to adopt renewable energy resources in the power generation process is projected to further drive the global LV cable market in the coming years.

Low Voltage Cable Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:                          

The competitive landscape of the global low voltage cable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Prysmian Group
Nexans
General Cable
ABB
Sumitomo Electric Industries
NKT
Encore Wire Corporation
Finolex Cables
TE Connectivity
Caledonian Cables
Polycab Wires
Leoni
Southwire
Wanda Group
Hangzhou Cable

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end-user and region.

Breakup by Installation Type:

Overhead
Underground

Breakup by Material:

Copper
Aluminum

Breakup by Overhead Product:

Conductors
Fittings and Fixtures
Others

Breakup by Underground Product:

PVC Cables
XLPE Cables
Cable Terminations
Cable Joints
Others

Breakup by End-User:

Infrastructure
Industrial
Renewables

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market

Key highlights of the report:            

Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

United States Busbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-busbar-market

Europe Subsea Pumps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-subsea-pumps-market

GCC Solar Water Heater Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-solar-water-heater-market

Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/net-zero-energy-buildings-market

Asia Pacific Busbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-busbar-market

About Us                              

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Low Voltage Cable Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.