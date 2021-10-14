Low Voltage Cable Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global low voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 56.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Low voltage (LV) cables are utilized for transferring power to electrical equipment that has a small voltage rating. They can handle 75-1500 volts in case of direct current and between 50-1000 volts of alternating current. These cables are produced using stranded or solid aluminum and flexible copper conductors. High-quality LV cables are fire-resistant, halogen-free, and ensure quick data transfer, efficient use of energy, and seamless operations. LV cables are mainly used for low-stress applications in automation systems, video surveillance, infrastructure, sounds, security alarms, etc.
The growing energy demand and incorporation of smart grid networks across the globe are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for uninterrupted power supply in several industries has also augmented the utilization of LV cables. Additionally, the increasing upgradation of the existing telecommunication infrastructures is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these cables in the installation of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks for electricity, telephone, and internet systems is also impelling the market growth. Besides this, LV cables are extensively being used in the nacelle of wind turbines to connect the transformer to the low-voltage generator. The emerging need to adopt renewable energy resources in the power generation process is projected to further drive the global LV cable market in the coming years.
Low Voltage Cable Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global low voltage cable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Prysmian Group
Nexans
General Cable
ABB
Sumitomo Electric Industries
NKT
Encore Wire Corporation
Finolex Cables
TE Connectivity
Caledonian Cables
Polycab Wires
Leoni
Southwire
Wanda Group
Hangzhou Cable
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end-user and region.
Breakup by Installation Type:
Overhead
Underground
Breakup by Material:
Copper
Aluminum
Breakup by Overhead Product:
Conductors
Fittings and Fixtures
Others
Breakup by Underground Product:
PVC Cables
XLPE Cables
Cable Terminations
Cable Joints
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Infrastructure
Industrial
Renewables
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
