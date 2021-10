Low Voltage Cable Market Report 2021: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global low voltage cable market reached a value of US$ 56.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market/requestsample Low voltage (LV) cables are utilized for transferring power to electrical equipment that has a small voltage rating. They can handle 75-1500 volts in case of direct current and between 50-1000 volts of alternating current. These cables are produced using stranded or solid aluminum and flexible copper conductors. High-quality LV cables are fire-resistant, halogen-free, and ensure quick data transfer, efficient use of energy , and seamless operations. LV cables are mainly used for low-stress applications in automation systems, video surveillance, infrastructure, sounds, security alarms, etc.The growing energy demand and incorporation of smart grid networks across the globe are primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for uninterrupted power supply in several industries has also augmented the utilization of LV cables. Additionally, the increasing upgradation of the existing telecommunication infrastructures is further bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these cables in the installation of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks for electricity, telephone, and internet systems is also impelling the market growth. Besides this, LV cables are extensively being used in the nacelle of wind turbines to connect the transformer to the low-voltage generator. Low Voltage Cable Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape with Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global low voltage cable market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:Prysmian GroupNexansGeneral CableABBSumitomo Electric IndustriesNKTEncore Wire CorporationFinolex CablesTE ConnectivityCaledonian CablesPolycab WiresLeoniSouthwireWanda GroupHangzhou CableKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global low voltage cable market on the basis of installation type, material, overhead product, underground product, end-user and region.Breakup by Installation Type:OverheadUndergroundBreakup by Material:CopperAluminumBreakup by Overhead Product:ConductorsFittings and FixturesOthersBreakup by Underground Product:PVC CablesXLPE CablesCable TerminationsCable JointsOthersBreakup by End-User:InfrastructureIndustrialRenewablesBreakup by Region:Asia PacificEuropeNorth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaLatin AmericaExplore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/low-voltage-cable-market Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Industry TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.