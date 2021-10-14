Smart Water Metering Market to Garner $9.73 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Increase in need for accuracy in water billing solutions, surge in focus toward reducing non-revenue water, and demand for water metering to optimize water consumption drive the growth of the global smart water metering market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the rise in digital infrastructure solutions is expected to help the market growth post-pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart water metering market was pegged at $4.91 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 321 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14149

Increase in need for accuracy in water billing solutions, surge in focus toward reducing non-revenue water, and demand for water metering to optimize water consumption drive the growth of the global smart water metering market. However, lack of government initiatives hinders the market growth. On the contrary, rise in the digitization of the water industry operations present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 slowed down the adoption of smart water metering solutions due to lack of government regulations across the world.

During the pandemic, the market was hit by several challenges in the construction sector due to lack of availability of raw materials, skilled workforce, deliverables, and project delays and cancellation.

However, the rise in digital infrastructure solutions is expected to help the market growth post-pandemic.



Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14149



The report segments the global smart water metering market on the basis of meter type, technology, component, application, and region.

Based on meter type, the ultrasonic meter segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the electromagnetic meter segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the advanced metering infrastructure segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the market. However, the automatic meter reading segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Smart Water Metering Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14149?reqfor=covid

The global smart water metering market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The global smart water metering market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aclara Technologies LLC, Honeywell International, Badger Meter, Inc, Kamstrup A/S, ltron, Inc., Mueller Water Product, Inc., Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, Neptune Technology Group Inc., and Sensus Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com