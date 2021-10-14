Blow Molding Machine Market Anticipated to Reach $6,674.6 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Increase in technological advancements in blow molding machines is expected to fuel the growth of the blow molding machine market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blow molding machines perform manufacturing process in which hollow plastic parts are joined together for forming bottles and other commodities. The process includes melting of plastic, then compressed air is allowed to pass through the tube-like piece with a hole in one end. The air pressure is utilized by pushing into the melted plastic to match the mold.

The global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The manufacturers of blow molding machine are focusing on business expansion and new product development as key strategies to increase their blow molding machine market shares. For instance, in July 2019, Meccanoplastica launched new MiPet Combi stretch blow molding solution. The new product integrates filler, blower, and capping machine. In addition, it only uses 30% of the occupied space and eliminates the inconvenience of air transport.

Key Market Players

Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.
Elegance Industries
GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.
Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.
Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd.
Jomar Corporation
Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH
Meccanoplastica S.R.L
Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.
Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging blow molding machine market trends and dynamics.

In-depth blow molding machine market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global blow molding machine market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key Market Segmentation

By Application

Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Others

By Raw Material

Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

