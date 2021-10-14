Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Report 2021: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global atrial fibrillation treatment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atrial-fibrillation-treatment-market/requestsample
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) refers to a type of cardiac condition in which irregular and rapid heart rate increase the risks of heart failure, stroke, and other heart-related complications. In this condition, the atrial chambers beat irregularly and out of coordination with the ventricle chambers of the heart, hence causing fatigue, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations. It may also lead to the formation of blood clots that can disrupt the blood flow to other organs. AFib can be treated with medications and other interventions to adjust the heart’s electrical impulses.
The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is primarily propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating geriatric population who are more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, the increasing preferences for minimally invasive (MI) surgical procedures are further augmenting the demand for miniaturized surgical devices, remote nursing, and implant surgeries. Additionally, several technological advancements, such as the development of catheter ablation devices to remove damaged heart tissues and the introduction of innovative mapping and recording systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various other factors, including continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive R&D activities in the field of medical sciences, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.
Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the atrial fibrillation treatment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Abbott Laboratories ()
Atricure Inc.
Biotronik
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cardiofocus Inc.
Hansen Medical Inc. (Auris Health)
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthineers
Stereotaxis Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the atrial fibrillation treatment market on the basis of disorder type, treatment type, end-user and region.
Breakup by Disorder Type:
Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
Permanent Atrial Fibrillation
Others
Breakup by Treatment Type:
Medical Procedures
Medications
Breakup by End-User:
Hospitals
Cardiac Labs
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atrial-fibrillation-treatment-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
