Jet Lag Therapy Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities and Restraint Research Report by 2033

The growth of the market is attributed to increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones & new product launches associated with insomnia

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Jet lag symptoms cause a wide variety of considerable health hazards to athletes, business executives and seasonal travelers, affecting a wide range of people which is around 1 billion annually. Over the years, it has been found that jet lag has very distinctive effects on the lives of travelers or those affected with this condition. There has a wide range of advancements throughout the development of recent trend setting technologies that possess properties that prevent symptoms with less effects, as compared to traditional product such as prescription drugs and melatonin. The Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Jet Lag Therapy market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Jet Lag Therapy market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals.

Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others. The incidence rate of jet-lag across the globe continues to be unknown, however it impacts a high proportion of around 31 million travelers who depart from the U.S. on a yearly basis for destinations that cross 5 or more number of zones. The effects of jetlag span over a 100 million people annually across the globe.

The Global Jet Lag Therapy Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Jet Lag Therapy market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals.

The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue. The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Jet Lag Therapy market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data.

Top competitors of the Jet Lag Therapy Market profiled in the report include:

Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Jet Lag Therapy market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Melatonin

Herbal and Natural Products

Medical Devices

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over the Counter

Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Business Travelers

Cabin Crew

Athletes

Seasonal Travelers

Others

The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Jet Lag Therapy market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2020-2027.

Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Jet Lag Therapy market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Jet Lag Therapy market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What is the growth rate of the Jet Lag Therapy market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Jet Lag Therapy industry by 2027?

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

