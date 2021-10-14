Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Exceptional Legal Services Revealed.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart have exceeded everyone's expectations by publishing a brand new video entitled, "Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Covers What Premises Liability Is." It brings into light some of the most important aspects of a legal practice known as Premises Liability.

/EIN News/ -- Fargo, United States, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart have exceeded everyone’s expectations by publishing a new video entitled, “Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Covers What Premises Liability Is.” It sheds light on some of the most important aspects of a legal practice known as Premises Liability. The video could interest those who want to protect their legal rights and those who want to know more about Premises Liability cases. It is available to watch in full at HaugenMoeckel&Bossart/Video.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart included several thought-provoking pieces of information in the video. One exciting fact covered is the difference between Invitee, Licensee, and Trespasser related to Premises Liability. This distinction is highly relevant because, under North Dakota law, the property owner must provide a safe environment to both the Invitee and Licensee. Should an injury occur while on the property because of unsafe conditions, the property owner or person in control will be liable for damages sustained as a result. However, if trespassers enter the land or premises of another without permission, they have no protection.

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart’s video also explains what kind of situations Premise Liability covers. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

Everyday situations which may give rise to Premises Liability causes of action could be: animal and dog bites, slip/trip and fall accidents, dangerous conditions on a property, negligent or inadequate security, swimming pool accidents, among many others.

“Premises Liability is an area of the law which holds that a property owner may be liable for injuries or damages which result from an accident to a person or an entity’s property .”

Regular readers of Haugen Moeckel & Bossart will notice that both the article previously published and video take a familiar tone, described as ‘super relevant with a sprinkling of seriousness.’

Haugen Moeckel & Bossart now welcome comments and questions from the audience concerning the article, as they want to help people become more aware of legal causes about Premises Liability. The reason is that this will help them work closely with an attorney to evaluate their claim to maximize their monetary award.

Anyone who has a specific question about a past, present, or future article can contact Haugen Moeckel & Bossart via their website at https://haugenandmoeckel.com.

The complete video is available to view in full at HaugenMoeckel&Bossart/Video.

Website: https://haugenandmoeckel.com

Name: Lorell Moeckel Email: lorellem@lpllaw.net Organization: Haugen Moeckel & Bossart Address: 1123 5th Ave S Lower Level, Fargo, North Dakota 58103, United States