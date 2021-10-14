Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force have announced arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

The victim was operating as a rideshare driver. At approximately 4:49 pm, the victim was transporting several passengers to the listed location. When they arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, an 18 year-old male, of Southeast, DC, and 18 year-old Denasia Cook, of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking.