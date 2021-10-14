North America Perfume Market Price Trends 2021: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast Till 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "North America Perfume Market Price Trends: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the North America perfume market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Perfumes are prepared by combining essential oils and aroma compounds that attribute a pleasant aroma to an individual. They are used by individuals to signify their personality and individuality. Perfumes are also used as feel-good stimulants that positively influence mood, induce relaxation and affect perception, emotions and thoughts. They are generally obtained from different parts of aromatic plants, such as the bark, leaves, fruits, roots, seeds, resins, flowers and balsams of rose, cinnamon, jasmine and sandalwood trees. Alternatively, they can also be manufactured using animal secretions, including musk, ambergris, castoreum, civet, hyraceum and honeycomb, along with water and alcohol.
North America Perfume Market Trends:
The market in North America is primarily driven by the growing preference for personal grooming among the masses. Individuals are increasingly spending on beauty and personal care items on account of the sophisticated living standards in the region. There has also been an increasing demand for exotic fragrances, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the growing adoption of a variety of fragrances as opposed to a single signature scent. Moreover, there has been a rising trend of personalized perfumes, which allow customers to fashion their own combination of fragrances by choosing aromas, spices and essential oils of their preference from a vast assortment of options. This, in confluence with the rising demand for travel size and natural products, is expected to further create a positive outlook for the market.
North America Perfume Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america perfume market on the basis of perfume type, category, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by Perfume Type:
Premium Perfume Products
Mass Perfume Products
Breakup by Category:
Female Fragrances
Male Fragrances
Unisex Fragrances
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Retailers
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Country:
United States
Canada
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
