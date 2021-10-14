Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of E Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the 1300 block of E Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:17 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).