Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred on Monday, October 11, 2021, in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 2:56 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, October 11, 2021, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.