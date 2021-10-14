Arrest Made in a Homicide: Unit Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the Unit Block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:21 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Rufus Davis, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 43 year-old Marcha Johnson, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

