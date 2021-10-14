TBI Job Openings Announced in Jackson and Nashville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 Forensic Biology Unit Jackson Crime Laboratory/Madison County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry. A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification. Forensic Biology Applicants must also have completed additional college coursework in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Statistics.

Monthly Salary: $3,777 – $5,860

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/careers. Apply on job opening 23198. This position will be posted on October 13, 2021 – October 19, 2021 for five business days.

***

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Fusion Center TBI Headquarters/Davidson County 4 Vacancies

Job Duties: Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the seven designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, Silver Alert and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Collects data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 23234 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr.. These positions will be posted October 13, 2021 – October 19, 2021, for five business days.

***

INTERIM – INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1 Fusion Center TBI Headquarters/Davidson County

Job Duties: This is an entry-level position responsible for learning to provide analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the six designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Learns to assist in the collection of data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

This vacancy is for a one (1) year interim appointment, that may have the potential to be renewed. Be advised, incumbent will be separated at the conclusion of the interim appointment

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 23240 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr.. These positions will be posted October 13, 2021 – October 19, 2021, for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.