Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,702 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Hearing on November 8, 2021 

Notice of Public Hearing

Pursuant to M.G.L. c. 30A § 2 and M.G.L. c. 19A § 6, a public hearing will be held on Monday, November 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. via zoom

Zoom Meeting Information:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88317742054?pwd=djc4ODRIL0M2L3g3QXozRzVrYU1kQT09

 Call-in Only Information:

        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Meeting ID: 883 1774 2054#

Passcode: 533576#

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcDaTr4wnc

651 CMR 12.00: Certification Procedures and Standards for Assisted Living Residences

EOEA is mandated and authorized under M.G.L. c. 19D to establish processes for the certification and renewal of certification for Applicants and Sponsors of Assisted Living Residences (ALRs). 651 CMR 12.00 sets forth the standards for premises which, in part or in total, constitute an ALR in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and provides penalties for operating such premises without Certification.

Notice of Hearing

 

 

You just read:

Notice of Hearing on November 8, 2021 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.