Work continuing on Twin Creek bridges southeast of Lander; project will extend into next year

Replacement of approach slabs and guardrail modifications are continuing on a pair of bridge structures over Twin Creek southeast of Lander on US287/WY789.

The bridges are located at milepost 67.9, about 12 miles southeast of Lander, and milepost 65.7, about 14 miles southeast of Lander.

"The structure work at the milepost 65.7 bridge is scheduled to be completed this week, with traffic returned to normal two-way traffic by Monday, Oct. 18," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Brian Martin of Lander. "Structure work at milepost 67.9 will complete the first phase this week, and the second phase of work will begin next week."

Martin said the second phase of bridge maintenance is anticipated to take 10 working days to complete after traffic is switched to the other side of the bridge.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Next year's work will include bridge deck repairs of the two structures and asphalt paving on the 10.1-mile project. A one-inch pavement leveling will take place, and a two-inch pavement overlay and chip seal will be completed between mileposts 64.27 and milepost 74.21 in the Twin Creek area.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland was awarded the $5.1 million project on April 15, 2021.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

WYDOT Photo: Construction workers tying steel on Twin Creek bridge 10-11-2021.