Strategic Marketing Book to Change the Way SMBs Spend

AUSTRALIA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The greatest challenge for most small and medium-sized businesses is new customer acquisition – something directly influenced by marketing. Yet these same businesses also typically don’t invest adequately in marketing – often allocating only one person to the responsibility largely because they don’t understand the complexity of good marketing. Oftentimes marketing strategies are understood to be synonymous with a campaign plan and so investments are made – and subsequently wasted - based on siloed promotions rather than an integrated and marketing-driven approach within the business.
“At LimeHub we work with a lot of small and medium-sized businesses who come to us frustrated that their marketing efforts aren’t cutting through. When we look a bit deeper, it’s always the same scenario in that they don’t fundamentally understand the function of marketing, where it sits within the organisation, and what it requires.” Writes LimeHub Founder and Author of Level Up, Raine Gaisford.
“We find that they have allocated the role of marketing manager to the office admin, an intern or HR manager, that they have inconsistency and ambiguity in their messaging, and that they are selling rather than marketing. An obvious solution would be a marketing strategy, but there lacks the internal knowledge to create one which results in a perpetual cycle of ineffective investments.”
But for these same businesses, who are bombarded with marketing jargon, ambiguous explanations, competing advertising platforms, promises of silver bullets and overnight successes, etc. can you really blame them for their decisions? How can they really know what’s right or wrong, what’s going to work or fail, and what they should really be spending their money on?
Level Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth has been written to demystify marketing concepts and to provide businesses with a clear and actionable 12-month marketing program. Each month offers task-based (rather than templated) topics that build upon each other from the foundations up.
“I explain what to do, how to do it and why it’s important. This approach ensures that the full value of an activity is unlocked by taking the right sequential, systematic approach.”
The pre-release of the book returned strong feedback from readers. Jules Brooke, Founder of She’s the Boss wrote:
"Wow! This book is just brilliant if you want to really be strategic with your marketing to get amazing results. Raine has shared the secrets she has learned in her career and provides the framework and a workbook so you can plan and document your journey to greatness."
Level Up is unlike any other marketing textbook, guide, template, or marketing self-help book. When followed methodically, it will change the way marketing is perceived, actioned, and invested in.
Raine Gaisford is the Founder and CEO of LimeHub, an Australian-based Marketing Agency with an international client base, and the author of Level Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth.
