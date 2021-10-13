Commission Confirms Justice to First District Court of Appeal

Reports on the nominee can be found here.

Image The Commission on Judicial Appointments held the Oct. 13 hearing virtually, as it has done since March 2020.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today confirmed Judge Victor A. Rodriguez as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Three (San Francisco).

This marked the third virtual hearing in the commission's history.

The nominee was confirmed by a unanimous vote of the three-member commission, which includes Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye (Chair), Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Presiding Justice J. Anthony Kline.

Witnesses speaking on the appointee's character and qualifications all formerly supervised Justice Rodriguez — California Supreme Court Justices Carol Corrigan and Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, and Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Nixon.

Appointee Biography

Justice Victor A. Rodriguez fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Teri L. Jackson as Presiding Justice of the First District Court of Appeal, Division Five. Justice Rodriguez served on the Alameda County Superior Court since 2018. He served as supervising staff attorney for Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar at the California Supreme Court from 2015 to 2018, where he also served as judicial staff attorney for Justices Carlos R. Moreno, Goodwin H. Liu, and Carol A. Corrigan from 2006 to 2015. He served as a law clerk for Judge Consuelo B. Marshall at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2005 to 2006. Judge Rodriguez was a Skadden Fellow at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund from 2003 to 2005. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Master of Arts degree in Communication Studies from California State University, Long Beach.