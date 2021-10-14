Are immigrants getting left out of California’s rent relief?

Non-English speaking immigrants face some of the biggest hurdles to receiving California rent relief. Advocates say informal leases, lack of technology access and language barriers are getting in the way.
Oct 13, 2021
