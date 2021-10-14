Governor Mourns the Passing of Former Senate President Clem Tillion

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy extend their deepest sympathies to the loved ones and friends of former Senate President Clem Tillion who passed away this week.

“The First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of former Senate President Clem Tillion,” said Governor Dunleavy. “He embodied the Alaskan spirit through his tireless work as a state legislator, as a commercial fisherman and as a family man. Clem paved the way for the Permanent Fund Dividend and created a pivotal future for Alaska. I enjoyed my many conversations with Clem as we worked through Alaska’s issues together. Our state is great because of men like Clem and he will be missed by many.”

Tillion was well-known for being one of the founders of the PFD in Alaska. He also served in World War II before buying his homestead in Halibut Cove, near Homer, and there his family fostered a developing community. Tillion was a long-time commercial fisherman, nine-term Alaska state legislator and past chairman of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council. His wife, Diana, was a recognized Alaska artist who painted landscapes using octopus ink. They were married for 58 years before she passed away in 2010. Together, they raised four children, Will, Marian, Martha and Vince.

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags and the United States flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Monday, October 18, 2021 in honor of former Senate President Clem Tillion.

