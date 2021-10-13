Submit Release
News Search

There were 757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,697 in the last 365 days.

Notice to military families needing enrollment and ID card assistance

Military service members and their families have the opportunity to update their information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System or receive support with ID cards at the following locations:

•             Rock Springs: Oct. 26, 3255 Yellowstone Rd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•             Evanston: Oct. 27, 419 2nd St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•             Afton: Oct. 28, 391 Warrior Way, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Assistance provided will be adding new family members as well as issuing dependent ID cards. Sponsors will need to accompany dependents if they need a new ID.

If dependents are over 18, they will need to provide two forms of ID that are not expired. One must be a government issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, military ID, or passport. The other can be a birth certificate or social security card.

 Contact Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Muntzer for any further questions by email at matthew.t.muntzer.mil@mail.mil or phone at 307-745-5828, ext. 4342.

You just read:

Notice to military families needing enrollment and ID card assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.