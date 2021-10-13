Notice to military families needing enrollment and ID card assistance

Military service members and their families have the opportunity to update their information in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System or receive support with ID cards at the following locations:

• Rock Springs: Oct. 26, 3255 Yellowstone Rd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Evanston: Oct. 27, 419 2nd St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Afton: Oct. 28, 391 Warrior Way, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Assistance provided will be adding new family members as well as issuing dependent ID cards. Sponsors will need to accompany dependents if they need a new ID.

If dependents are over 18, they will need to provide two forms of ID that are not expired. One must be a government issued photo ID, like a driver’s license, military ID, or passport. The other can be a birth certificate or social security card.

Contact Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Muntzer for any further questions by email at matthew.t.muntzer.mil@mail.mil or phone at 307-745-5828, ext. 4342.